WARNING: Horrifying Video Shows Moment Philly Man Thrown Onto Subway Track, Killed By Train

Horrifying video footage shows the moment a man was pushed onto the tracks in front of an oncoming train in Philadelphia on Thursday.

Video footage posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, shows two men engaged in an altercation on a subway platform at 34th and Market street in Philadelphia around 4:30 p.m. The man who would later get crushed by the train is seen frequently raising his fist to the much smaller man who is pinned up against a pillar.

The smaller man can be heard seemingly demanding an object of some kind from the other, although the audio is not entirely clear. Police have not confirmed if either man possessed a weapon at the time of the altercation.

As the subway nears, the man who was pinned against the wall throws a punch at the other man who falls to the ground and tumbles onto the tracks as other passengers can be heard screaming while the train comes barreling full speed ahead. Within seconds the train runs over the man, who was later pronounced dead. (RELATED: ‘Brutal Death’: Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Killed Baby By Throwing Him To The Wall)

WARNING: Graphic

The man who threw the punch was later taken into custody at the next station stop, police said, according to NBC 10 Philadelphia. Authorities are reportedly investigating the incident to determine how the deadly event transpired.