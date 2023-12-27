New Jersey Son Accused Of Killing Father With Ax And Saw On Christmas Eve, Court Docs Say: REPORT

Court documents say a New Jersey man allegedly murdered his father on Christmas Eve by using an ax and battery-operated pole saw, multiple sources reported.

33-year-old Kyle Meyer was accused of murdering his 61-year-old father Gregory Meyer in Boonton Township, according to court documents, NorthJersey.com reported. Authorities charged Kyle of intentional murder and illegal possession of a weapon. Authorities reportedly discovered the victim’s body in the home he shared with his son. The family, including Gregory Meyer’s mother and sister, lived together in the house where the incident took place, according to NorthJersey.com

The victim’s mother recounted hearing an argument that led to screaming and then a chilling silence in a statement to law enforcement, the outlet reported. This reportedly prompted her daughter to call 911. The autopsy conducted on Gregory revealed injuries on his left leg that appeared to be inflicted by an ax, the affidavit of probable cause said, according to the outlet. Additionally, his head, fingers and hands showed signs of injuries matching those expected of a pole saw, according to the affidavit, the outlet reported. The examination further pointed out the fabric remnants on the pole saw were identical to the material on the back of the jacket worn by the victim, as detailed in the affidavit, the outlet reported.

“Greg was greatly loved by his friends and family and we are grieving his death,” the Meyer family said in a statement, according to News 12. “Our family believes it lost Greg’s son Kyle many years ago when Kyle gave himself over to alcohol and abuse of drugs legal and illegal. That abuse led to recurring periods of delusions and extreme paranoia, making him think others were out to kill him.” (RELATED: Son Allegedly Kills Father By Running Him Over Multiple Times Outside Bar)

No clear motive has been provided by law enforcement, but the Boonton Township Police Department confirmed by email the investigation is ongoing, Law & Crime reported. Kyle, currently detained in Morris County jail, has pleaded not guilty and awaits a detention hearing, according to the outlet.