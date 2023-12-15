‘Brutal Death’: Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Killed Baby By Throwing Him To The Wall

Police arrested a Tennessee man for allegedly throwing his girlfriend’s two-year-old son against a wall, resulting in a “brutal death.”

The alleged murder occured when Sensing, who lived together with the boy’s mother, was babysitting the toddler and three other children, WJAR reported.

Putnam County Sheriff Office deputies had been searching for Ashton Sensing since December 2 after responding to a call related to an unresponsive toddler, according to WJAR. After learning that Sensing was seen at a Dollar General Store, Deputies descended upon the location, found the suspect inside and arrested him, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Two Women Accused Of ‘Aggressively Swinging’ Baby ‘Like A Toy’ At Florida Bar)

At first, Sensing’s story was that the young victim fell two times into a small air vent, resulting in him becoming unresponsive, according to WJAR. Sensing claimed he was asleep on the couch at the time, the outlet reported.

Later, however, Sensing admitted to a detective that he became angry with the child and began “throwing the child into a wall and hitting the child, making him become unresponsive.”

The toddler, who suffered a major traumatic brain injury, was taken to the hospital and then transferred to Vanderbilt Medical Children’s Hospital, WJAR reported.

Three days later, the hospital announced that the toddler died from “non-accidental blunt trauma.”

“This is a very sad and unfortunate outcome that resulted in the brutal death of an innocent child,” Sheriff Eddie Farris said. “There is no more important resource than the future of our children.”

Sensing was on the run for over a week while authorities sought arrest warrants for first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse, WJAR reported.

Currently, police are holding Sensing without bond, the outlet reported.