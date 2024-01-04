Michigan State Rep. Josh Schriver Crafting Policy To Strip Tax-Exemption From ‘Non-Theistic’ Religions

Republican Michigan state Rep. Josh Schriver is putting together a policy that seeks to strip non-theistic faiths such as the Church of Satan of reaping the benefits of religious tax exemptions, the lawmaker shared in late December.

The state lawmaker said the bill would seek to establish a legal distinction between the “church of Jesus Christ” and the “Church of Satan,” Schriver told the “Your Defending Fathers” podcast on WCHY 97.7 . Progressive activist group Right Wing Watch first clipped the video and posted it online as a warning to voters, stating Schriver is one who doesn’t “believe the First Amendment’s religious liberty protections apply equally to non-Christian religions.”

“I actually am working on a policy right now. I haven’t introduced it yet, but it’s actually to really focus on making a distinction between the church, the church of Jesus Christ and this, quote unquote, ‘Church of Satan,’” Schriver announced on the air.