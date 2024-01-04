Royals Will ‘Stand By’ Prince Andrew ‘No Matter What’ After Epstein List, Expert Claims

Prince Andrew’s name appeared on Jeffrey Epstein’s list, but despite the scathing revelation, a royal expert insists the royal family “will stand beside” Prince Andrew “no matter what.”

Roughly 170 names of high-profile individuals associated with Epstein that were previously sealed have been ordered to be released by Manhattan federal Judge Loretta Preska — and the royal family has braced themselves for the backlash, according to a report shared by the New York Post. In spite of the scandalous accusations made against the disgraced Prince Andrew, the source said the royals remain steadfast in maintaining their support for him.

The soon-to-be-released documents are believed to contain allegations of inappropriate touching by Prince Andrew. Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield reportedly doesn’t believe the unearthing of this information is going to unhinge the royal family’s sense of loyalty toward him.

“I do think that the royal family is going to stand beside him no matter what,” Schofield told GB News.

“We saw it not only at Sandringham but remember those clear pictures we saw of Prince Andrew in the car with both the Prince and Princess of Wales on the way to church at Balmoral,” Schofield said.

Schofield broke down the considerations being made for Prince Andrew, even though he has smeared the royal family’s reputation, according to the outlet.

“I think that he has stressed to them that he that there are no more skeletons in the closet.”

Schofield spoke about the royal family’s expected approach to this disturbing situation.

“It’s not a great look and I do think that you are as strong as your weakest team member and unfortunately he’s their weakest team member.”

“But they’re going to stand by him. It’s never complain, never explain. That’s what their strategy is going to be,” Schofield said. (RELATED: First Set Of Court Documents Listing Jeffrey Epstein Associates Unsealed)

Among other allegations, the unsealed documents include allegations of inappropriate touching made by Epstein victim Johanna Sjoberg. Sjoberg alleged that the Duke of York put one of his hands on her breast while she sat on his lap at the financier’s townhouse in 2001, according to the New York Post.

The story continues to unfold.