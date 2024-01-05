Christina Aguilera Postpones Las Vegas Residency

Christina Aguilera notified fans that she has postponed her Las Vegas residency dates in an Instagram Story posted Wednesday.

“AFTER WELCOMING YOU ALL TO THE NEW YEAR FROM THE STAGE IN LAS VEGAS. I’VE BEEN WELCOMED WITH A NEW YEAR FLU!!!” the 43-year-old star wrote.” Aguilera had just kicked off her show with two live performances Dec. 30 and 31, before she halted her schedule.

She apologized to fans for the inconvenience.

“I AM SORRY TO SHARE THAT MY TWO SHOWS THIS WEEKEND WILL BE RESCHEDULED WHILE I REST – AND I CANNOT WAIT TO BE BACK ON THAT STAGE IN A FEW WEEKS,” she said.

Aguilera assured fans that this would just be a temporary hiatus, and that she has every intention of returning to the stage as soon as she is physically able to do so.

“I’M INCREDIBLY PROUD OF THIS SHOW AND GRATEFUL FOR ALL THE SUPPORT AND LOVE AFTER OPENING WEEKEND! SEE YOU SOON 🤒 😷,” she wrote to her social media page.

The star had previously shared her excitement about having her own Las Vegas residency in a post shared to social media on New Years Day.

“✨ Tonight marks the beginning of a new chapter. I couldn’t think of a better way to bid farewell to this incredible year than to spend this night in LAS VEGAS with all of you, surrounded by your energy and enthusiasm,” she wrote. (RELATED: Legendary Rocker Patti Smith Cancels Tour Dates Due To Reported Medical Issue)

“Cheers to the magical moments we’ll create, the music that will fill our hearts, and the endless possibilities that lie ahead🥂,” she wrote in a caption alongside a video montage of the past year.”

No further announcements have been made regarding resuming the show.