Colorado GOP Rep. Doug Lamborn Announces Retirement From The House

Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn of Colorado will retire from the House of Representatives, according to multiple reports.

Lamborn represents the 5th Congressional District of Colorado, covering Colorado Springs and Fort Carson. He announced on a the Richard Randall show on Friday that he would retire from his seat at the end of the 118th Congress, joining a growing list of members who are leaving the body. (RELATED: Another GOP Congressman Announces His Retirement)

“I’m not getting any younger,” Lamborn, age 69, said on the show, according to a post on X.

“I thank the good people of El Paso County for the amazing and wonderful opportunity to serve in the nation’s capital as [a] representative,” he wrote in a statement provided to the Daily Caller News Foundation by his campaign organization.

BREAKING: U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn will NOT be running for reelection in Colorado’s 5th CD, the nine-term Republican says on KVOR. “I’m not getting any younger,” Lamborn says. #copolitics — Ernest Lee Luning (@eluning) January 5, 2024

Lamborn’s decision comes one day after Republican Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer of Missouri announced his retirement and after Republican Rep. Bill Johnson of Ohio announced his resignation from the chamber on Tuesday, with the latter decision reducing the House Republican Conference’s majority to two seats. Two other House Republicans, George Santos of New York and Kevin McCarthy of California, departed the chamber in December after being expelled from the body and resigning following removal from the speakership, respectively.

Lamborn’s decision will precipitate an open primary in his district, which has a Cook Partisan Voting Index score of R+9.

The National Republican Congressional Committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

