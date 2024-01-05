‘Law & Order’ Star Harry Johnson Dead At 81

Famous actor Harry Johnson died January 2 at the age of 81 due to a long illness.

The highly esteemed actor entertained fans for four decades and has an impressive catalogue of work to his name. His credits include “Battlestar Galactica,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and a number of acting credits in various Dick Wolf series, including “Law & Order.” His wife Christine confirmed the news of his death, according to Deadline.

Johnson also appeared in the famous “Harry & Louise” commercials and was a prolific ADR voice actor. He also worked on multiple “Need for Speed” video games and did a voice over for looping groups on several Dick Wolf shows, Deadline reported.

Christine did not elaborate on exactly what type of illness he suffered from before his passing.

Johnson also pursued his love for writing by penning books under the alias Harry Castle. His very first novel, “Fugitive Romance: The Fictional Memoir of a Hollywood Screenwriter,” was released in 2013. The gifted author went on to write his second book, which was a short-story collection called “Miracles & Misfits.” Johnson’s essays, poems and short stories have been featured in a number of literary journals as well as some periodicals, according to Deadline.

‘Battlestar Galactica’ and ‘Law & Order’ actor Harry Johnson dead at 81 https://t.co/313s3o1anN pic.twitter.com/MTfaKQ3udk — New York Post (@nypost) January 5, 2024

Christine paid tribute to her late husband by sharing stories about the passions he pursued when he was not throwing himself into his work projects. She said he loved to sail and was beloved and adored for his incredible wit and happy demeanor. She noted he brought a positive energy to the sets of the shows he worked on, which those around him greatly appreciated, according to Deadline. (RELATED: ‘Speed Racer’ Actor Killed In Plane Crash Alongside Daughters: REPORT)

Christine and Johnson were married for 15 years, Deadline reported. In addition to Christine, he is survived by his stepchildren Oliver and Penelope. Information pertaining to his memorial service and end-of-life arrangements have yet to be revealed.

Fans, friends and loved ones continue to pay tribute to Johnson’s legacy on social media as they mourn the loss of the beloved actor.