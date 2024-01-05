‘Speed Racer’ Actor Killed In Plane Crash Alongside Daughters: REPORT

Christian Oliver, a famous actor from “Babysitters Club,” and “Speed Racer,” reportedly died Thursday in a plane crash alongside his two young daughters.

Oliver, 51, and his children Madia, age 10, and Annik, age 12, were aboard a small aircraft that crashed into the sea near a Caribbean island, according to TMZ. They were believed to be the only passengers flying in the single-engine jet. Video footage captured the horrifying moment the plane crashed into the ocean, as onlookers screamed.

The video shows the impact of the plane hitting the water, and the force at which it hit.

Oliver, Madia, and Annik took off from J.F. Mitchell Airport on the Grenadine island of Bequia and were on their way to St. Lucia.

The plane took off in the afternoon, but reports indicate that it experienced an unexplained issue, which caused the plane to plunge into the ocean a very short time after departing the airport, according to TMZ.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guards rushed to the scene and immediately launched a rescue effort. They were joined by fishermen and divers in the immediate area, who jumped in to do what they could to help the pilot and passengers. Despite their efforts, the rescue mission soon turned to a recovery effort, as all four bodies were located and removed from the wreckage.

Actor Christian Oliver and his two young daughters have passed away after a plane crash near a Caribbean island. pic.twitter.com/v3htjErZ1y — Pop Hive (@thepophive) January 5, 2024

The pilot, Robert Sachs, also lost his life in the crash.

Oliver was a seasoned actor who appeared in several Hollywood films and was known to A-listers George Clooney, Tobey Maguire, and Cate Blanchett, according to TMZ. (RELATED: ‘Starsky And Hutch’ Star David Soul Dies At 80)

The cause of the airplane crash is currently under investigation.