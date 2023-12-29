Wrestling Star Kurtis ‘Mad Kurt’ Chapman Dead At 26

Pro Wrestling star Kurtis ‘Mad Kurt’ Chapman has died at the age of 26.

Revolution Pro Wrestling (RPW) confirmed his death Friday in a Twitter statement.

“We, at Revolution Pro Wrestling are absolutely heartbroken to report the loss of our dear friend Kurtis Chapman. We watched Kurtis grow from a child to a young man who loved professional wrestling and continued to excel in all aspects of his life,” RPW wrote. They described Chapman as being “one of the most gifted technical wrestlers, charismatic characters and magnetic personalities.”

We, at Revolution Pro Wrestling are absolutely heartbroken to report the loss of our dear friend Kurtis Chapman. We watched Kurtis grow from a child to a young man who loved professional wrestling and continued to excel in all aspects of his life. One of the most gifted… pic.twitter.com/mBtu3UUDYv — Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) December 29s 2023

After paying tribute to the fallen athlete, Revolution Pro Wrestling ended by saying, “He will never be forgotten.”

Chapman was a Portsmouth native who began his professional wrestling career when he was just a teenager in 2014, according to Mirror. He was respected within the British wrestling community, and had a bright future ahead.

His cause of death has not been revealed, and it is not immediately clear if he suffered from any underlying conditions before his passing.

Chapman’s adoring fans and colleagues have flooded social media, as the wrestling community unites in shared grief. Fond memories of the young star and images of him in the ring, where his true passion shined, are being widely circulated.

Professional wrestlers have also come forward to pay tribute to Chapman.

“Big Wavy” Roy Johnson wrote on Twitter: “Awful news. Kurtis was such a character and so fun to be around. RIP.”

“We’re so sorry to hear this,” Riot Cabaret Pro Wrestling wrote on Twitter. “Thinking of you all today and sending our deepest condolences to everyone who knew him.” (RELATED: Famous TV Host And Film Critic Bobby Rivers Dead At 70)

Information about his funeral services have not yet been shared.