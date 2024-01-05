’Never Saw A Badge’: Trump Co-Defendant Describes Altercation With Armed FBI Agents In Unearthed Bodycam Footage

Harrison Floyd, former director of Black Voices for Trump, considered grabbing the gun of one of the FBI agents who allegedly did not show a badge as he tried to serve him a subpoena in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s 2020 election probe, Floyd told police in bodycam footage obtained by Politico.

While Floyd’s altercation with the agents is not captured on camera, his description of it to local police who responded to the 911 call he placed following the incident is contained in bodycam footage obtained by Politico. The agents, who Floyd says did not show a badge, approached him while he was coming home from bringing his 2-year-old daughter to a swim lesson, he told police in the video.

“I never saw a badge,” Floyd told officers responding to his 911 call. “I saw a fucking gun though.”

Floyd, a Marine Corps and Iraq War veteran, was arrested by police the same day and charged with assaulting an officer, Politico reported. Though not charged in Smith’s probe into former President Donald Trump’s alleged election interference, he is one of 19 co-defendants in Fulton County District Attorney’s separate indictment against Trump in Georgia. (RELATED: Trump Moves To Hold Jack Smith In Contempt Of Court)

“If he reached up, I probably could have tried to stop the muzzle, but he would have definitely threw my hand,” Floyd said, according to Politico. “But the other one was right next to me. So, if I went for that gun, and he pulled a gun, now I’m fighting two guys with guns, that’s not good. So, I backed up and went away. … I could’ve been killed really fucking easily, if I wasn’t smart.”

The subpoena agents brought is shown in the video as one of the officers picks it up off the floor and flips through the pages. It requires Floyd to disclose records of contact with Trump, members of his administration and lawyers, along with documents pertaining to “planned or actual contact” with Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, according to Politico.

Floyd told officers the agents’ appearance was one reason he did not believe them, saying “their suits were horrible,” according to Politico. Floyd’s mother-in-law had sent him photos of their business cards earlier in the day, unsure if they were legitimate, after agents stopped by looking for him, per the outlet.

“The audio shows they said they could show him their badges, but they just left,” Floyd’s attorney Chris Kachouroff told Politico. “He says they never showed him who they were. His statements on that have been consistent.”

