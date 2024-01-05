Editorial

United States Lands IIHF World Junior Championships Gold Medal After Dominating 6-2 Win Over Sweden

A stick hits a puck on the ice during warmups before a game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on January 16, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Ducks 2-1 in overtime. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
The United States defeated Sweden, 6-2, to win the IIHF World Junior Championships gold medal, doing so in Sweden’s own house with the tournament being in Gothenburg.

This is a developing story. Stay with the Daily Caller for updates.