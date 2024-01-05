US Has ‘Indisputable’ Intel ISIS Carried Out Iran Bombings: REPORT

U.S. intelligence obtained and analyzed communication intercepts demonstrating the Islamic State (ISIS) perpetrated the Kerman bombings that killed nearly 100 Iranians, two people familiar with the intelligence told Reuters.

ISIS claimed responsibility on Thursday for the twin attacks at a commemoration for the former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a 2020 U.S. drone strike. The group did not say which of its branches carried out the attack, but the communication intercepts suggest the Afghanistan-based ISIS-K was behind the explosions, one of the sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters.

“The intelligence is clear-cut and indisputable,” the source told Reuters. (RELATED: Prime Minister Threatens To Kick US Troops Out Of Iraq For Good)

“The U.S. has pretty clear intel” ISIS-K sent the two operatives wearing suicide belts to the city of Kerman in southeastern Iran.

The CIA declined to comment to Reuters. The National Security Agency also did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

News that the U.S. has proof of ISIS’ culpability is not likely to reverse initial accusations that Israel conducted the attacks in Iran, Economist defense editor and King’s College London visiting fellow Shashank Joshi said in a statement.

Both Israel and ISIS consider Iran enemies.

The Kerman attacks were the deadliest since the 1979 Islamic Revolution that installed Shi’a Muslim religious leadership in Tehran, according to Reuters.

ISIS, a Sunni Muslim militant group bent on establishing a caliphate on earth, also claimed responsibility for a 2022 attack at a Shi’ite shrine that killed 15 as well as 2017 bombings on the parliament and the tomb of former Iranian Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, Reuters reported.

The Kerman bombings have deepened instability in the Middle East as conflict between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza incites militant activity thoruhgout the region.

ISIS-K has carried out several terrorist attacks in Afghanistan and the ruling Taliban has struggled to suppress the group’s insurgency.

