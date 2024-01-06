Two Dead, Nine Injured After Fog Blamed For 35-Vehicle Pile Up Along Major Highway

A multi-vehicle collision Saturday in California claimed two lives and resulted in nine individuals being hospitalized, according to reports.

The extensive accident involved a total of 35 motorists, including 17 vehicles and 18 big-rigs, according to Kern County Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim Calhoun, Bakersfield Now reported. California Highway Patrol (CHP) Buttonwillow Public Information Officer Manny Garcia attributed dense fog as a significant factor contributing to the pile-up. The adverse weather conditions impacted visibility, leading to the chain-reaction crash. (RELATED:Alleged Human Smuggler Kills Two US Citizens In Vehicle Collision Near Border)



As a result of this major incident, a section of the road is expected to remain closed for the entire day. To manage the traffic disruption, authorities are rerouting vehicles to a different route, Bakersfield Now reported. CHP has initiated an extensive investigation into the cause and circumstances of the accident. To aid in this complex inquiry, the Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Teams (MAIT) have been brought in. This specialized unit is equipped to analyze and reconstruct major traffic collisions, providing crucial insights into such incidents, according to the outlet.

BREAKING NEWSTwo dead, nine people taken to hospital after 35 vehicles collide due to fog on Bakersfield interstate in California At least two people have died and nine were hospitalized after a horror 35-vehicle pile-up in California Officials in Bakersfield said 17… — News News News (@NewsNew97351204) January 6, 2024

The aftermath of the collision presents a grim scene on one of the state’s busiest highways. Emergency services and traffic management teams are working to manage the situation and investigate the causes thoroughly, Bakersfield Now noted.

“I just witnessed the biggest, scariest accident of my life,” a motorist who reportedly witnessed the incident said on X (formerly Twitter). “Some parts of 5, near Bakersfield, are closed on the way to LA. I just hope everyone is safe.”