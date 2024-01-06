As More States Seek To Keep Trump Off The Ballot, Kamala Harris Accuses Republicans Of ‘Trying To Silence’ Voters

As more states seek to keep former President Donald Trump off the ballot, Vice President Kamala Harris accused Republicans of “trying to silence” voters Saturday.

Harris commemorated the third anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol Riot by delivering a speech criticizing the Republican Party at the 7th Episcopal District AME Church Women’s Missionary Society annual retreat in Myrtle Beach, Reuters reported.

“We fight to protect the sacred freedom to vote while they try to silence the voice of the people,” Harris said.

Kamala Harris accuses Republicans of trying “to silence the voice of the people” pic.twitter.com/9hxrBcmvoQ — 💋🇺🇸 Country Over Party🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@gagirlpolitics) January 6, 2024

The Supreme Court agreed Friday to hear Trump’s appeal of the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to kick him off the state’s ballot. Trump was removed from state ballots in Colorado and Maine, which he also appealed, following the argument the former president was ineligible according to Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which prevents individuals who took an oath to the Constitution and then engaged in insurrection from holding office. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Issues Dire Warning For Donald Trump’s Future)

South Carolina GOP Chairman Drew McKissick and Horry County GOP Chairman Reese Boyd both released statements in response to the vice president’s visit, according to WMBF News.

“It’s no coincidence that both Joe and Kamala are making plans to visit less than a month away from the Democratic primary,” KcKissick said in a statement. “Along with the majority of Americans, South Carolinians are sick and tired of what this administration has done to our country, and they’re going to use their voices and their votes to make a change – starting with the Republican Presidential Primary on February 24th. No amount of appearances from Biden or Harris is going to change that fact.”

“It is unfortunate that the President and the Vice President can find nothing else to run on, so they appear to be creating a campaign for re-election that is based on a platform of demonizing ‘MAGA Republicans’ as an existential threat to American democracy. This is sad, and absurd,” Boyd said in a statement. “But when you look at the economy, the southern border, what’s happening on the international stage, what happened in Afghanistan and what is now happening in Ukraine, what do they have to show for three years in office?”

“It’s understandable why the President is now seeking to demonize President Trump and Mr. Trump’s ‘MAGA Republican’ supporters,” Boyd continued. “It’s a very sad day for America, but understandable. When you think about it, what other cards does the President have? Fortunately, most Americans see through this, and realize that the President is talking about them. So we don’t think this strategy is one that is going to resonate with many South Carolinians, if any.”