Three Years Later, Fewer Americans Think Trump Was Responsible For Capitol Riot: POLL

Fewer Democrats and Republicans today than in 2021 think that former President Donald Trump was responsible for the events of Jan. 6 of that year, at the U.S. Capitol, according to a new poll published on Wednesday.

Trump was impeached for a second time by the House of Representatives on Jan. 13, 2021, for “incitement of insurrection” after, on Jan. 6, a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building to disrupt the counting of electoral votes for the 2020 presidential election, following a “Stop the Steal” rally that Trump hosted at the Ellipse. Despite being uniformly blamed by Democrats for the event, fewer Americans in both parties think that Trump was responsible for the events at the Capitol building, according to a poll conducted by the University of Maryland for The Washington Post, published Tuesday. (RELATED: ‘It’s Just Nuts’: Could Colorado Ruling Kicking Trump Off The Ballot Lead To Courts Targeting Republicans?)

Only 14% of Republicans, down from 27% in 2021, believe that Trump was responsible for the events of Jan. 6, while the number of Democrats who hold the same view also declined from 92% to 88%, according to the poll. The number of independent voters who take the same view remained statistically unchanged, at 56% currently and 57% in 2021.

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Regarding the breach of the U.S. Capitol building, Trump has been criminally charged by Special Counsel Jack Smith on two counts related to obstructing an official proceeding. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, with pre-trial proceedings ongoing at the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

On Jan 6, Donald Trump refused for over three hours to tell the violent mob to leave the Capitol, despite pleas from his White House staff, members of his family and many others. No matter how many times he lies about this, the facts won’t change. He is unfit for any office. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) May 11, 2023

The poll was conducted between Dec. 14 and 18, 2023 and surveyed 1,024 adults in the United States, with an error margin of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.

Big WashPo poll out this am on Jan 6. Please tell me an effort that has backfired more than the Biden regime/Dem/media collective and nonstop crusade to convince America the 2020 election was legit: pic.twitter.com/SJavysnStH — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) January 2, 2024

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

