MSNBC Hosts Breaks Down In Tears Interviewing Jan 6 Policeman

A host on MSNBC broke down in tears Saturday while interviewing a police oficer who served on Jan. 6, 2021.

MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart started to cry during his interview with former D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone on the third anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, according to Mediaite.

“Officer Fanone, I’m going to try to get through this,” Capehart said as he began to choke up. “Thank you. For what you did three years ago today.”

And I’d do it again! ✊🏾 MSNBC Host Breaks Down Full-On Sobbing In Emotional Segment With Hero January 6th Cop https://t.co/n0iouc39eg via @mediaite — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) January 6, 2024



Capehart began his broadcast by describing Fanone’s experience during the Capitol riot. He said that former President Donald Trump embraced the rioters, according to the outlet.

“Former D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone was there,” Capehart said. “There on the west front of the Capitol, battling the mob.”

Capehart claimed Fanone was “dragged down the Capitol steps” and “tased” by the “pro-Trump mob,” the outlet reported. Capehart said Fanone suffered a heart attack at the scene and could recall “insurrectionist” making death threats. (RELATED: Husband Of Ashley Babbitt Sues Government For Wrongful Death On January 6)

“Despite having live through that harrowing assault and living with the consequences of that trauma, Fanone has not stopped defending our democracy,” Capehart said. “He has sought to hold those responsible accountable, and he has an urgent message for the American people.”

“As the 2024 presidential campaign season gets underway, Fanone told HuffPost, quote, ‘Ultimately, you, the American voter, will be the last line of defense when it comes to preserving democracy as we know it and ensuring the peaceful transfer of power,'” Capehart said. “And it’s that serious.”