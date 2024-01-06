48-Year-Old Woman Found Dead At A Philly’s Sports Bar Allegedly ‘Hanging From An Iron Gate’

A 48-year-old woman died after being found outside a Philadelphia sports bar Saturday allegedly hanging from an iron gate, according to Fox 29.

The Philadelphia Police Department (PPD) stated the woman was reportedly found on the gate outside Xfinity Live! in South Philadelphia near the stadiums, according to the outlet. While her name has not been released, authorities allegedly stated they believe the 48-year-old was climbing the gate around 2 a.m., Fox 29 reporter Steeve Keeley confirmed online. (RELATED: WARNING: Horrifying Video Shows Moment Philly Man Thrown Onto Subway Track, Killed By Train)

Confirmed just now by @phillypolice Woman,48,dead after sources told me she was found impaled on gate at South Philadelphia stadium complex this morning. She was found “hanging from an iron gate at local sports bar.” @PhillyFireDept medics cut her away, She died 8:45am. 1/2 — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) January 6, 2024

During her attempt to get over the gate, the 48-year-old allegedly fell but could not reach the ground, Fox 29 reported. The woman was allegedly dangling for an unconfirmed amount of hours after she had been reportedly impaled through her leg from the gate, the outlet reported.

PPD Public Information Officer Tanya Little told the outlet the woman had injuries on both legs and feet which were “consistent with the gate.” Little additionally told the outlet there have been no signs so far of foul play.

“No other signs of trauma were observed,” Little told Fox 29.

After the woman was found, medics removed her from the fence and reportedly rushed her to the Methodist Hospital nearby, according to Fox 29. The woman, however, had succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead around 8:45 a.m., according to the outlet. (RELATED: Police Charge Man In 20-Year-Old Cold Case, Unraveling Several Other Mysteries)

The area where the woman was found is a popular sports bar for locals, especially for Philly fans, becoming a regular pregame and postgame hangout, according to Fox News. Notably, prior to the incident on Friday night the 76ers hosted the New York Knicks for the only event of the sports complex, Fox News reported.

Authorities with the PPD are still continuing to investigate, according to Fox 29.