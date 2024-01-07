‘I’m Concerned’: Republicans Vote To Remove State GOP Chairwoman

Michigan Republicans voted to remove the state’s GOP chairwoman during a Saturday meeting.

Michigan GOP Chair Kristina Karamo was ousted by a substantial majority of lawmakers present after she refused to resign, District 2 state committee member Bree Moeggenberg said, according to Politico.

Karamo did not attend the meeting, stating it was not official and illegally organized. She previously said she would not recognize the vote if it were to occur and is likely to litigate the issue in court, the outlet reported.

BREAKING – Who Should Be Next? Kristina Karamo Ousted as Michigan Republican Chairman with Overwhelming 90% Support for Removal pic.twitter.com/Zbg0C3IIbS — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) January 6, 2024



Karamo supporters gathered the day of the vote outside the gun range in Commerce Township where the meeting took place, according to the outlet. GOP committee member Barry Doherty claimed security prevented him from entering the meeting, which he claimed was not officially called by Michigan’s Republican Party. He said any actions taken during the meeting would be illegitimate, adding that an official meeting will be held next week. (RELATED: Trump Picks Up Unanimous Endorsement From Key Swing State Congressional Republicans)

“We’re here to let people know — other state committee members know — the next week is the meeting that is official business is conducted and they can bring their grievances to that meeting,” Doherty said.

Doherty said Karamo, who casted doubt on the 2020 presidential election results, was supported by himself and others, according to the outlet.

“I’m concerned that the people on the inside don’t see that and that good progress that is happening,” Doherty said.

The GOP leader was pressured to resign a week earlier by eight of the state party’s 13 congressional district chairs who cited financial instability and a desire to “put an end to the chaos in our party,” the outlet reported. The initiative to remove Karamo began in December when 39 state committee members signed a petition calling for a special meeting.