Ex-NRA Executive Joshua Powell Admits Guilt In Fraud Case, Set To Testify At New York AG Trial

A former National Rifle Association (NRA) director settled civil claims of fraud and abuse with the New York Attorney General’s office, ABC News reported.

Former operations director Joshua Powell reached a settlement in civil fraud and abuse charges, according to ABC News. This development follows the NRA’s executive vice president, Wayne LaPierre, announcing his resignation effective Jan. 31, citing health reasons, just ahead of a critical trial.

As part of his settlement, Powell admitted to breaching his duties of care, loyalty and obedience to the NRA, the outlet reported. He agreed to a $100,000 restitution payment and a permanent prohibition from holding officer positions in any nonprofit organization. Moreover, Powell has committed to testifying against LaPierre and other involved parties at the upcoming trial.

Powell’s tenure at the NRA, spanning from 2016 to January 2020, ended with the acknowledgment of serious misconduct. The settlement states Powell mismanaged the organization’s charitable assets, converting them for personal use and the benefit of his family, in violation of his fiduciary responsibilities, ABC News noted. (RELATED: Sport Shooting Celebrity Julie Golob Resigns From NRA Board)

“Joshua Powell’s admission of wrongdoing and Wayne LaPierre’s resignation confirm what we have alleged for years: the NRA and its senior leaders are financially corrupt,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a Friday statement.



The legal scrutiny of the NRA intensified following its failed attempt to file for bankruptcy in 2021, rejected by a federal judge for lack of good faith. In her lawsuit, James seeks the appointment of an independent monitor to supervise the NRA’s financial activities, according to ABC News.