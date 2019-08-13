Sport Shooting Celebrity Julie Golob Resigns From NRA Board

The National Rifle Association (NRA) announced Monday that board member Julie Golob is resigning early from her position effective immediately.

Golob, a professional sport shooter, is the fourth board member to leave the gun-rights group in two weeks, the Washington Post reported.

“I am proud to have had the opportunity to represent the members of the NRA but I can no longer commit to fulfilling the duties of a director,” Golob wrote on her blog, pledging that her support for the gun-rights organization’s “programs and sports” would continue.

“Julie, a gifted shooter, will continue to support the NRA’s programs. We proudly welcome her ongoing support of our organization,” said NRA President Carolyn Meadows in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Golob is a high-profile sport shooting personality in the world of gun advocacy. She has previously produced NRA videos like “Helping Women Choose A Gun.”

Esther Schneider, Sean Maloney and Timothy Knight all tendered resignations on Aug 1. from the 76-member board. They had previously sent a letter to NRA leadership demanding separate, third-party internal investigations into financial management and legal activity be conducted.

“We have been stonewalled, accused of disloyalty, stripped of committee assignments and denied effective counsel necessary to properly discharge our responsibilities as Board members,” they wrote in their joint resignation letter to Meadows. (RELATED: National Rifle Association Board Members Resign In Protest)

The resignation is the latest controversy for the NRA including accusations of financial mismanagement by CEO Wayne LaPierre and litigation between the group and its former marketing partner, Ackerman McQueen.

