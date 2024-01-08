EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Call Out Cassidy Hutchinson’s J6 Testimony, Threaten Subpoena If She Does Not Produce Documents

Republicans on the Oversight Subcommittee for House Administration sent a letter Monday to the Jan. 6 Committee’s key witness, Cassidy Hutchinson, demanding she preserve and produce all records and materials in her possession related to the events of Jan. 6.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the letter, which was spearheaded by Chairman Barry Loudermilk of Georgia. Loudermilk called on Hutchinson to provide the subcommittee with all documents, communications, electronic information and metadata that is or could be related to her different testimonies regarding Jan. 6 and the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol.

“On June 28, 2022, you testified during one of the Select Committee’s primetime hearings. During this hearing you asserted that former President Donald Trump attempted to grab the steering wheel from one United States Secret Service employee driving the vehicle and lunged at another,” Loudermilk wrote in the letter.

“However, in your previous three transcribed interviews on February 23, 2022, March 7, 2022, and May 17, 2022, you did not mention this interaction. You subsequently testified that you spoke with Alyssa Farah Griffin in order to orchestrate the third interview with the Select Committee on May 17th without your attorney’s knowledge. Despite this, you did not recount this attention-grabbing series of events during the May 17th interview,” he continued.

“This letter serves as formal notice and instruction to preserve and produce all documents, communications, and other information, including electronic information and metadata, that is or may be responsible to this congressional inquiry. This includes all materials you previously turned over to the Select Committee. This instruction includes all electronic messages sent using official and personal accounts or devices, including records created using text messages, phone-based message applications, or encryption software,” he adds in the letter.

“For purposes of this letter, ‘preserve’ includes taking reasonable steps to prevent the partial or full destruction, alteration, deletion, shredding, wiping, relocation, migration, theft, mutation, or any negligent or reckless handling that could affect the records or materials. This includes all records, notes, or documents prepared by you for interviews with the Select Committee or the Department of Justice.”

Before sending the letter, Loudermilk told the Caller that her actions are “deeply concerning” and that he will issue a subpoena if she does not provide the unredacted documents.

“Cassidy Hutchinson’s sudden and substantive changes to her testimony are inconsistent with previous statements she’s made publicly and to the January 6 Select Committee. Her actions are deeply concerning and raise serious questions about her credibility,” Loudermilk said. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Text Messages Show Cassidy Hutchinson Referring To January 6 Committee As ‘BS’)

“If she refuses to provide us with these documents, I will not hesitate to subpoena her for further questioning,” Loudermilk added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Cassidy Hutchinson Begged Senior Trump Officials For ‘Financial Assistance’ After Being Subpoenaed By J6 Committee)

Hutchinson made headlines after testifying before the Jan. 6 committee, where she claimed former President Donald Trump lunged for the steering wheel to reroute the car to the Capitol where protesters were gathering. Sources close to the Secret Service have denied her claims. (RELATED: iPhone Screenshot Undermines Cassidy Hutchison’s Claim That She Never Dated Matt Gaetz)

Hutchinson also called the Jan. 6 committee “bs” in a text message obtained exclusively by the Daily Caller.

Loudermilk called for the unredacted documents to be provided to the subcommittee no later than January 26, 2024.

The Daily Caller contacted Hutchinson about the letter, to which she did not immediately respond.