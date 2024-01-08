Franz Beckenbauer, A World Cup Winner For Germany As Both Coach And Player, Dead At 78

One of Germany’s most beloved individuals, Franz Beckenbauer — who was a World Cup winner with the nation as both a player and coach — has passed away. He was 78 years old.

Via a family statement, Beckenbauer’s death was originally announced through German news outlet dpa, and then later, the German soccer federation gave confirmation, according to The Associated Press (AP).

“It is with deep sadness that we announce that my husband and our father, Franz Beckenbauer, passed away peacefully in his sleep yesterday, Sunday, surrounded by his family,” said the family in their statement, The AP reported. “We ask that we be allowed to grieve in peace and be spared any questions.”

No cause of death was given in the statement. Known passionately as the “Kaiser” (as well as the “Emperor”), the Bayern Munich legend has been struggling with health issues over the past few years, according to the outlet.

“The world of FC Bayern is no longer the way it used to be — suddenly darker, quieter, poorer,” said the soccer powerhouse on their official website

Franz Beckenbauer – One of the most complete players of all time. Rest In Peace Legend 🕊️pic.twitter.com/pH0Y0khfd1 — Benji (@Cule_Ben) January 8, 2024

When it came to German soccer, Beckenbauer was royalty. (RELATED: Cleveland Browns Legend Frank Ryan Dies At 87)