Franz Beckenbauer, A World Cup Winner For Germany As Both Coach And Player, Dead At 78

Former German football player Franz Beckenbauer holds his trophy as he attends the opening gala for the Hall of Fame of German Football at the German Football Museum in Dortmund on April 1, 2019. (Photo by Ina Fassbender / POOL / AFP)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
One of Germany’s most beloved individuals, Franz Beckenbauer — who was a World Cup winner with the nation as both a player and coach — has passed away. He was 78 years old.

Via a family statement, Beckenbauer’s death was originally announced through German news outlet dpa, and then later, the German soccer federation gave confirmation, according to The Associated Press (AP).

“It is with deep sadness that we announce that my husband and our father, Franz Beckenbauer, passed away peacefully in his sleep yesterday, Sunday, surrounded by his family,” said the family in their statement, The AP reported. “We ask that we be allowed to grieve in peace and be spared any questions.”

“The world of FC Bayern is no longer the way it used to be — suddenly darker, quieter, poorer,” said the soccer powerhouse on their official website.

When it came to German soccer, Beckenbauer was royalty. (RELATED: Cleveland Browns Legend Frank Ryan Dies At 87)

As a player, he came up with a completely new style for the defender’s role and was the captain of the West Germany team who won the World Cup in 1974. In 1990, he was the coach of West Germany, leading the nation to another tournament championship, which was more special than usual with it being a moment of symbolism as the country was reuniting with East Germany — the victory came just months after the collapse of the Berlin Wall.
In his later years, Beckenbauer had to combat impropriety allegations. However, they wouldn’t hurt his image, according to The Associated Press.