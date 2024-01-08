Judge Loretta Preska Orders Epstein Island Images To Be Redacted After Court Accidentally Releases Them

A federal judge issued an order Monday to redact newly released images of deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, his partner Ghislaine Maxwell and young girls and women on his infamous Caribbean island.

U.S. District Court Judge Loretta Preska of the Southern District of New York ordered for a collection of photos from Epstein’s Little St. James Island to be redacted after they were disclosed in a court filing unsealed Monday. (RELATED: Driver Reveals How Much He Was Paid For Each Girl He Delivered To Jeffrey Epstein)

SEE THE IMAGES:

“The Clerk of the Court is directed to strike docket entry 1332-7 in the above-captioned case because it contains inadvertently disclosed images that should have been redacted. Counsel shall re-file the stricken document as soon as is practicable,” Preska said in the order.

The images were from Epstein’s island in 2006 and provided by Epstein Accuser Sarah Ransome, the New York Post (NYP) reported along with the images.

“They were really naughty. You know, they took girls from very underprivileged families. They gave them accommodation, they gave them food, gave them money for transportation, you know, private planes, etc, etc.,” Ransome said in a deposition, according to the court filings reported by the NYP.

One of the images provided by the outlet appears to show Ransome wearing a white towel and smiling in front of a water fountain and palm trees. Various young girls and women can apparently be seen in the photos smiling and hugging each other while looking at the camera.

Epstein, Maxwell, deceased model scout Jean-Luc Brunel and model-turned-pilot Nadna Marcinkova are also apparently featured in the photo collection provided by the NYP. In multiple images, Maxwell appears to be pictured casually lounging around with her legs up and feet on a table.

Epstein appears to be pictured standing at a table hanging out with a male friend in one picture and driving a four-wheeled ATV in another picture. He died in August 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges.

“You know, all the girls kind of reported to Ghislaine. Ghislaine was like the mama bear, if you know what I mean. She called the shots; we had to listen to Ghislaine,” Ransome added in the documents, the NYP reported. “And Ghislaine was Jeffrey’s right-hand woman, so, you know, whatever Jeffrey wanted went through Ghislaine and then filtered through.”

The court filing was part of a trove of documents released Monday in connection with a defamation lawsuit filed by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre against Maxwell. On Wednesday, the court documents began to be released after an order in December from Judge Preska.

Maxwell is serving a 20 year prison sentence for sex crimes she committed alongside Epstein.