Driver Reveals How Much He Was Paid For Each Girl He Delivered To Jeffrey Epstein

A driver for deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein revealed the amount he got paid for dropping off girls at Epstein’s mansion, newly unsealed court documents show.

Tony Ferguson claimed in a 2016 deposition that Epstein paid him $200 per girl and asked him to help recruit more girls to come to Epstein’s estate, according to a filing released Friday. (RELATED: Ghislaine Maxwell Dodged Deposition In Epstein Case To Attend Chelsea Clinton’s Wedding, Epstein Docs Show)

FERGUSON FILING:

“Pretty much I got some of my friends that I knew, because Virginia was looking for other girls to go over there, because Jeffrey was giving $200 apiece for every one that we brought over,” Ferguson explained. (RELATED: Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly Told Victim Bill Clinton ‘Likes Them Young’)

“He handed me $200 for every girl that I walked in that door, whether they did stuff with him or not,” Ferguson added. The New York Post first reported on the deposition.

Ferguson further described how Epstein called him on the phone to request more girls be brought to his estate, the deposition shows.

“Did Jeffrey call you directly about getting more girls?”

“Yes,” Ferguson replied. He responded in the affirmative to a follow-up question about Epstein calling on the phone.

“What did he say?”

“He was just asking me if I had any other girls that wanted to come work.”

Ferguson is the ex-boyfriend of prominent Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre and their relationship is allegedly how he got involved with Epstein. In his deposition, he also recalled alleged threesomes between Giuffre, Maxwell and Epstein, a separate filing shows.

“And then she told me about how, like I said, her and Ms. Maxwell and Jeffrey were all intimate together on multiple occasions,” Ferguson said. Giuffre allegedly told Ferguson this information when the two were dating.

A trove of Jeffrey Epstein-related documents came out Friday as part of Giuffre’s defamation lawsuit against Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell. The documents began to be unsealed Wednesday after U.S. District Court Judge Loretta Preska ordered in December for the documents to be released. Additional documents were released Monday and more are expected to be unsealed in the coming days.

High-profile figures such as former President Bill Clinton, disgraced Prince Andrew, business mogul Tom Pritzker and singer Michael Jackson are among the names contained in the unsealed documents. Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex crimes.

Epstein died in August 2019 as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.