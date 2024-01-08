Local Reporter Has No Idea NFL ‘Fan’ Is Actually Team’s Star Cornerback

Packers star cornerback Jaire Alexander hilariously photobombed WBAY reporter Emily Roberts’ live shot to announce to fans that “Pack is back” Monday morning. And to make things even more hilarious, Roberts didn’t even recognize him.

While Roberts reported, Alexander popped up into her broadcast and said “I’m just here to tell you Pack is back” before throwing on his shades, doing a little dance, and rolling out.

“You heard it from a fan right here: Pack is back,” Roberts said, clearly caught off guard.

Jaire is 1 of 1 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/H0gm7HB65l — FIRE JOE BARRY (@lambeau_nations) January 8, 2024



Later Roberts would clarify that she didn’t recognize him because she was absorbed in her work.

“I was focused on my live shot and making sure it was successful. It happened so fast. I made a quick glance his way and then stayed on track with my live shot,” she said.

She is now inviting Alexander to come back for a proper interview.

"Now looking back, I think there's no better way to celebrate Victory Monday than to spend it with one of the star Packers players! Let's do it again. Come on back after you beat the Cowboys, Jaire Alexander!" Roberts said, according to WBAY.

All jokes aside, I probably wouldn’t have recognized him either. The zany corner was bundled up real tight and only in the shot for a few seconds. Although, being a big Packers fan like WBAY says she is, Roberts should have recognized his voice and unmistakable charisma.

Aside from being a shutdown corner, Alexander understands as well as anyone in the league that he’s in the entertainment business. Even when facing a team-imposed suspension, Jaire knows how to put on a show.