Packers Slap Jaire Alexander With 1 Game Ban Following Coin Toss ‘Mistake’ In Most Hilarious Suspension In NFL History

Jaire Alexander is a gem … never change, king.

It’s been a weird season for Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander, and it just got even weirder — hilariously weirder, but weirder nonetheless.

Prior to the Christmas Eve game between the Packers and Carolina Panthers, Alexander anointed himself as one of the captains of the team. Then afterwards, he made what head coach Matt LaFleur labeled as a “big mistake” by almost funkin’ up a call after the Pack won the coin toss. And though that might be hilarious to us, it pissed off Green Bay enough where they hit Alexander with a one-game suspension. (RELATED: ‘F*ck Your Records’: Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel Jokingly Calls Out Miami Legend Dan Marino In Hilarious Moment)

The Packers put Alexander on the reserve/suspended list Wednesday for what the franchise described as “conduct detrimental to the team.”

If all of that wasn’t bizarre and funny enough, Alexander made the situation even better with a straight up comical interaction with the press. And this is also when we find out why Alexander did what he did: He’s from Charlotte.

The Jaire Alexander suspension isn’t all that funny until you hear him speak. This has me weak. 😭pic.twitter.com/uCMcQjek95 — Ahaan Rungta (@AhaanRungta) December 27, 2023

Alexander also said this in the same media session (LMAO):

This is what really got Jaire Alexander suspended pic.twitter.com/5uzk5rp1xK — Mike Ro (@nuro_mike) December 27, 2023

If you don’t remember Alexander, he’s the same guy who clapped back at Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless around this time 2022 for some critical comments they made … doing so while hilariously wearing a gargantuan Packers hat.

jaire alexander one of the most accidentally hilarious athletes of our generation

pic.twitter.com/lPdRSTfpuZ — andy hayes (@avhayes1) December 27, 2023

I don’t care what anybody says. I like this guy. A barrel of laughs, this one. Classic. And shoutout to the Queen City!