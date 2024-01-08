New York Giants In Disarray After Firing Coaches

The NFL’s New York Giants announced the firings of offensive line coach Bobby Johnson and Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey, according to head coach Brian Daboll.

The offensive line has long been an issue for Big Blue, but this year in particular their performance was atrocious. Johnson’s unit gave up the 2nd most sacks in NFL history, according to Stat Muse.

McGaughey, for his part, had been with the team for six seasons, dating all the way back to former head coach Pat Shurmur’s days with the franchise. (RELATED: Carolina Panthers Fire General Manager Scott Fitterer Following Putrid Season

The Giants fired special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, per source. He had been the Giants special teams coach for six seasons. He lasted through three different head coaches. His units were top-half-of-the-league most of the first four years. Past two seasons were rough. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 8, 2024



While Daboll did tell the press he expects both offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale to return next year, local reports indicate he has not met with either coach, leaving the door open for their potential departures as well.

Coach Daboll: My expectation is Wink Martindale and Mike Kafka will remain on the staff. — New York Giants (@Giants) January 8, 2024



Media reports swirled throughout the season that both coordinators had troubled relationships with Daboll, though his comments seem to indicate otherwise.

The G-men are already looking for replacements.

The #Giants hold an interest in bringing back former HC Joe Judge as the new special teams coordinator. pic.twitter.com/NIUVa4oxd4 — Wesley Steinberg (@WesSteinberg) January 8, 2024

One former Giants head coach is even in contention as former Patriots special teams coordinator Joe Judge, who preceded Daboll as the Giants’ head coach from 2020-2021, is on the short list, according to Giants insider Wesley Steinberg.