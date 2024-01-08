Michigan Wins National Championship After Hammering Washington, 34-13; Completes Immortal Undefeated 15-0 Season

What was that about a scandal?

When the Wolverines sign-stealing scandal came to light, everybody across the college football world ganged up against them. And in true genius, they flipped the script with the “Michigan vs. Everybody” slogan, with it originally starting as a simple t-shirt that transitioned into a national championship. Quite frankly, it sounds like something out of a movie.

But instead, this is real life. This isn’t Hollywood, this is literal. The Wolverines really did have to combat everybody to get to the promised land — the NCAA, the Big Ten Conference, the No. 2 team in the nation (Washington Huskies), everybody. It didn’t matter if it was fan criticism, an investigation, Jim Harbaugh’s six-game suspension, hell, the mighty Alabama Crimson Tide were even involved. All of that, and Michigan STILL won the national title.

Truly a remarkable story.

And the fairytale story closed out Monday night, with No. 1 Michigan absolutely hammering No. 2 Washington, 34-13, to win their first national championship since 1997. From the get-go, it was a night of glory for the Wolverines, never trailing a single second against the Huskies.

Oh, and on top of all that, Michigan completed the immortal undefeated 15-0 season.

Just an absolutely legendary college football story, something that you will see movies and documentaries about.

Incredible.

THE MICHIGAN WOLVERINES ARE NATIONAL CHAMPIONS #PMSCFBNatty pic.twitter.com/9TSFUEEXBS — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 9, 2024

And it’s official, ladies and gentlemen! Our next piece of college football action will be the new EA Sports video game! Thank the heavens!

See you soon, college football! I’m gonna miss you! And congratulations to Michigan on straight up history!