Nick Saban Talks About Michigan’s Sign-Stealing Scandal Right In Front Of Jim Harbaugh As He Looks On Awkward As Hell

You can feel the anxiety coming off Jim Harbaugh…

The College Football Playoff is finally here, with the Alabama Crimson Tide and Michigan Wolverines playing against each other in one of the semifinal games Monday. Needless to say, the hype is real.

As far as the game itself, the narrative has two questions: Will the undefeated Wolverines finally get over the hump and make it into the national championship? Or will the Tide continue to reign supreme towards yet ANOTHER natty?

Buuut … there also happens to be one more piece of drama that’s making the headlines for this game: Michigan’s sign-stealing scandal. (RELATED: Military Bowl-Winning Virginia Tech Fan Attempts To Storm The Field, Gets The Hammer From Security Guard Instead)

During New Year’s Eve, the day before the CFP game between the schools, both head coaches Nick Saban (Alabama) and Jim Harbaugh (Michigan) were answering questions from the media in a joint pre-game press conference. Well, at the very end, things got awkward … and I mean AWKWARD.

Saban was asked if he had any worries regarding the sign-stealing fiasco of Michigan and how he’s protecting any cheating from hurting his team. The Alabama head coach answered the question in typical Saban fashion, but beside him … Jim Harbaugh looked like he was in absolute pain.

THE CRINGE!

WATCH:

Nick Saban is asked if he’s concerned about sign stealing from Michigan and what Alabama has done to prevent it from happening. Jim Harbaugh looks on as Saban answers… pic.twitter.com/nxxSNB2K5B — Alabama Crimson Tide | AL.com (@aldotcomTide) December 31, 2023

What a great little clip to take us into the game … This is gonna be fun!