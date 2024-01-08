Miami Hurricanes Land Top FCS QB Reese Poffenbarger In Transfer Portal. Can He Get Them Back To Relevance?

I’m not feeling great about this pickup … but I am feeling pretty good.

Reese Poffenbarger, the former quarterback for the Albany Great Danes and the top quarterback in the FCS this past campaign, is headed to the Miami Hurricanes via the transfer portal. Poffenbarger broke the news to ESPN.

In the 2023 season, Poffenbarger ranked No. 1 in the FCS in both yards (3,603) and passing touchdowns (36). Prior to committing, he paid a visit to Miami.

Poffenbarger’s transfer to Miami ends the Hurricanes’ hunt for a portal quarterback, which featured visits to Coral Gables from Cam Ward (Washington State) and Will Howard (Kansas State). The sophomore caught a ton of interest from multiple Power 5 schools, eventually deciding to come down to South Florida because …

My city is being represented so well in the new Grand Theft Auto. 🥲 Fuck, I can’t wait for this game to come out. 2025 though?? pic.twitter.com/lTvf1t3BCa — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPowellDC) December 5, 2023

… why not?

I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me! Let’s get to work! @CanesFootball #LG² pic.twitter.com/kCiIqcx8rM — Reese Poffenbarger (@ReesePoffenbarg) January 8, 2024

Statistically, I’m loving Poffenbarger, and I love that he’s a fellow warrior of Jesus Christ. There’s a lot of things to like about this kid, but here are the three things that prevent me from feeling great:

Can his small school success translate into Power 5 football?

The history of the Miami Hurricanes program for the past 20 years …

Mario Cristobal’s questionable coaching this season (and I’m being nice)

I wanna believe this kid is gonna lead us to the promised land. I wanna believe he’s gonna return us back to relevance, but the current circumstances just make it hard, and I’m sure other Canes fans would agree.

Only time will tell, but I will say this: I’m diggin’ the incoming No. 4-ranked recruiting class, and I like Poffenbarger. It’s a more-than-usual good feeling heading into a new season. So I’ll give Cristobal and Miami that. (RELATED: Dolphins-Chiefs Game Is Going To Feature Some Miserable Weather, And My Miami Fandom Is Surprisingly Cool With It)

But y’all know me … I want a natty. I want Hard Rock to be filled up again, especially as a donor to the school.

Let’s bring a national championship back to the Trey. Do it for the city, boys.