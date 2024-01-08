Fans Speculate Head Coach Suffered Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction In Worst Spot Possible

Did Arteta show us too much arse Sunday?

Fans — meself included — are convinced Arsenal F.C. manager Mikel Arteta split his trousers on the sidelines of Sunday’s match against me Liverpool Reds. It’s really no surprise me scousers took these London lovies to pound town 2-0 on their home turf, eliminating the Gooners from the FA Cup — the real drama tearing up the internet is Arteta’s reaction as his team missed a chance on goal. (RELATED: SHANKLY: Joe Biden Backstabs His Ancestors In The Most Appalling Act Of His Presidency)

Watch the GIF below:

When me mates and I were watching the match in real time it certainly seemed like some gooch saw the light of day. Me mate Paulie — who was, mind you, fairly tanked on Peroni pints and probably seeing double — observed, “Arteta showed a wee too much arse now, didn’t he?”

“I know it’s a trend to have holes in socks, so players’ calves can ‘breathe’. But what is Arteta’s excuse for having a hole in his trousers there?” one fan asked.

“Arteta so frustrated with them he split his trousers,” observed another.

“Never mind a new striker, Arteta needs a new pair of trousers,” a third fan quipped.

Speaking from me personal experience, I know split trousers when I see ’em. We can’t know for sure, but it sure seems to me that ArtetaGoochGate has some legs. (RELATED: ‘Give Your Ticket To Someone Else’: Legendary Coach Directly Calls Out Wet Blanket Fans Killing Home Field Atmosphere)

Back in ’05, I was in Istanbul for Liverpool’s legendary Champions League comeback against A.C. Milan. I got a wee bit sauced cuz me Reds won yugely, and ended up soiling me jeans while hookin’ up with this rich Muslim minx who happened to like bald pensioners like meself. I was gonna spend the night at her apartment overlooking the Bosphorus but I had to sneak out and steal meself a pair of her yoga leggings cuz me jeans were soaked through with piss. As I was making the walk of shame back to me hostel, I bent down to pet one of those cute little Istanbul street cats right in front of a mosque…

Suffice it to say, her leggings and me childhood dream of converting to Islam were ruined, much like, I suspect, Arteta’s trousers.