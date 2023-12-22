SHANKLY: Joe Biden Backstabs His Ancestors In The Most Appalling Act Of His Presidency

President Joe Biden, the “son of Ireland,” did the Irish real dirty this week.

For years now, Yankee media propaganda has done one heck of a job hypin’ up Joey’s Irish Catholic ancestry. But let me give it to ya hard and straight like a shot of Jameson. This lad ain’t Irish, he ain’t Catholic, and he ain’t no supporter of me fellow working-class stiffs. (RELATED: ‘Give Your Ticket To Someone Else’: Legendary Coach Directly Calls Out Wet Blanket Fans Killing Home Field Atmosphere)

In a shocking betrayal to the Irish and Scouser working classes, Biden bureaucrats have colluded with Brussels bureaucrats to reach a deal Tuesday that suspends a 50% tariff on U.S. whiskey exports into Europe. Apparently, Joe had a hand in the deal.

No offense to me American pals who love their Kentucky straight bourbon or Jack n’ Cokes, but this decision strikes a giant blow to me favorite whiskey distillers across Ireland and the U.K., run by the same salt-of-the-earth lads whom Biden claims to protect.

It’s a disgrace, a betrayal, and the dirtiest sorta back-stab! It’s worse than how Biden treated Afghan interpreters in August 2021.

When me mates and I are looking to get a wee bit pissed and need sumpin’ stronger than a Carlin pint, we bust out the whiskey. When Liverpool wins the Cup, we slug back a couple Irish car bombs — with Irish whiskey. We don’t mess with the fancy stuff, not even Jim Beam. We do it dirty in Merseyside.

Joey’s move to lift the tariff is a big middle finger to the Irish who pour their souls into the amber nectar. It’s also a big middle finger to us, the Liverpool Scousers.

Me Irish mates are known for their grudges. This one will be even worse.