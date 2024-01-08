Video Shows Long Beach Man Allegedly Attacking Woman With Object While She Was Pushing Baby In Stroller: REPORT

A video captured a man allegedly attacking a woman from behind Thursday, Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) said in a press release.

A man allegedly attacked two women in separate incidents, according to LBPD. The first assault, captured on video, shows a man allegedly striking a woman from behind as she pushed a baby stroller. Hours later, he allegedly attacked a 60-year-old woman, the LBPD release said.

The initial attack occurred shortly before 10 a.m., with surveillance footage provide by Fox 11 appearing to show the alleged assailant charging at a woman and a child, allegedly hitting her on the head with a metal object. The woman, in a state of shock and fear, screamed and quickly fled the scene with the stroller, the video appears to show. She later received medical care for her injuries, according to Fox 11. The child was not harmed during the incident, according to LBPD. (RELATED: ‘I’m Gonna Enjoy My 20s’: Police Say Young Mother Filmed Herself Allegedly Punching Two-Month-Old Baby)

Woman pushing baby stroller whacked over head with metal rod in distressing video https://t.co/9DqFVAVf9I pic.twitter.com/MiHHF9eLio — New York Post (@nypost) January 8, 2024

The second assault allegedly happened just two hours after the first attack. Jessica Cerda reported that her 60-year-old mother was admitted to the emergency room following the alleged attack by the man, according to Fox 11. Cerda reportedly said the alleged attacker assaulted her mother without robbing her.

The LBPD described the alleged perpetrator as a “Male Hispanic Adult, mid-20s, 5’5” – 5’7”, peach fuzz mustache, wearing a white hat, turquoise sweater over a black hooded sweater, blue pants, and white and black tennis shoes, carrying a black bag hanging from his chest with shoulder straps around his neck.”

As the police reportedly intensify their search, the community has been left shaken.

“It makes me want to not leave the house,” Jenny Smith of Long Beach informed Fox 11.

“There’s just some sick people around here,” Wanda Clayton, also a resident of the area, told the outlet.