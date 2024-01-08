‘I’m Gonna Enjoy My 20s’: North Miami Police Say Young Mother Filmed Herself Allegedly Punching Two-Month-Old Baby

North Miami police arrested a young mother for allegedly abusing her two-month-old daughter and sending video evidence to the baby’s father, an arrest report said, according to WPLG Local 10.

The video allegedly showed 22-year-old Reyanna Icilma Thomas repeatedly hitting and cursing at her infant, according to an arrest report, WPLG reported. Police alleged the woman “forcefully pushed” the “frightened and afraid” infant while referring to her as a “dumb a– b—-,” according to the local outlet.

CHILD ABUSE ARREST: A North Miami woman sent a video of herself hitting her 2-month-old baby girl to the child’s father, then texted him “I’m stuck with this thing until she dies” and “I’m gonna enjoy my 20s,” police say. https://t.co/zougUL3SA1 — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) January 8, 2024

The baby’s father notified the police at around 6:20 p.m. Saturday, after receiving the video from his former girlfriend, the arrest report stated, the outlet reported.

The suspect allegedly also texted the father a photo of their daughter allegedly on a bed with her nose and mouth covered by a blanket, which officials said “appeared to restrict [her] breathing,” the report stated, according to the outlet.

“I’m stuck with this thing until she dies,” the suspect allegedly wrote in the text, according to the arrest report, WPLG reported. “It makes me so sick that she doesn’t have a different father and I can’t love her because she has a part of you. I’m gonna enjoy my 20s. Left ur sperm in the house with a cat.”

She added that she would punch their daughter “dead in the face,” police alleged she said in the text. (RELATED: Woman Receives 25-Years-To-Life For Sedating Special Needs Son To Death)

The suspect allegedly refused to open her apartment door to the responding officer. Police then allegedly called in a handyman to get through the door and took her into custody, according to the outlet.

The infant did not have visible injuries, and authorities charged the suspect with child abuse resulting in no significant bodily injury, the arrest report stated, according to WPLG. The suspect has confessed to the felony charge, officials said, according the outlet.

In March 2021, the suspect was arrested in Florida’s Miami-Dade County under charges of attempted battery, according to county records.