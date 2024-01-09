‘The Cleaning Lady,’ ‘X-Men’ Actor Adan Canto Dead At 42

Famous actor Adan Canto died at the age of 42 after a private struggle with appendiceal cancer.

Canto is best known for his work on “The Cleaning Lady” as well as “Designated Survivor.” His representatives at UTA, Entertainment360 and Viewpoint released a joint statement following news of his passing.

“Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever,” they said, according to Deadline. “He will be greatly missed by so many.”

Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment also paid tribute to Canto, calling him “a wonderful actor and dear friend.”

“We were honored to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment families since his U.S. debut in The Following more than a decade ago,” they said in a statement.

They spoke about his many talents and his contributions to the world of entertainment.

“Most recently, he lit up the screen in The Cleaning Lady with a powerful performance that showcased his artistry, range, depth and vulnerability,” they said.

“This is an unfathomable loss, and we grieve alongside his wife Stephanie, their children and loved ones. We will miss Adan dearly.”

Canto also starred as Sunspot in “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” and as Paul Torres in “The Following.” Additional acting credits include, “Blood and Oil,” “Narcos,” and “Bruised” where he starred opposite Halle Berry, according to The Wrap.

In pursuit of his passion, Canto launched his own production company called Canto House Pictures in 2013, and within a year he directed his first short film, titled “Before Tomorrow,” according to The Wrap. He went on to release more films under his own label, including “The Shot,” which was nominated for Best Narrative Short Film in a number of award ceremonies.

An outpouring of love has been shared online as friends and fans share memories of Canto on social media. (RELATED: Former Kingdom Come, Scorpions Drummer James Kottak Dead At 61)

Funeral arrangements have not yet been publicly shared.