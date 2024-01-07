‘Caddyshack’ Actress Cindy Morgan Dead At 69

Cindy Morgan, an actress famous for her role in “Caddyshack,” was found dead in her home Dec. 30, at the age of 69.

Morgan’s roommate became concerned for her well-being after returning to their Lake Worth Beach home after a holiday vacation, according to TMZ. She reportedly knocked on Morgan’s door but there was no response from the famous actress. The roommate reportedly noted a strong odor emanating from Morgan’s room at the time. She phoned the police for assistance, who then located her deceased in her room, according to the outlet.

Morgan’s death was confirmed by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office but no further information was provided about the circumstances surrounding her death. Morgan’s roommate noted the last time she saw the famous actress alive was Dec. 19, according to TMZ.

An investigation into the cause of Morgan’s death has been launched but there is no foul play suspected at this time. A county representative said it is believed Morgan died of natural causes, according to TMZ.

Morgan was most famous for her role as Lacy Underall in the hit 1980 movie, “Caddyshack,” where she starred opposite Chevy Chase, Bill Murray and Rodney Dangerfield.

Her filmography also included a number of other impressive film credits, including her two-role part in “Tron,” where Morgan played Lora and Yori. The famous actress also starred in “Galaxis,” “Silent Fury” and “Up Yours,” in addition to a number of other successful films.

Morgan also graced the small screen in a variety of successful television roles. Her TV credits include “The Love Boat,” “CHiPs,” “Bring ‘Em Back Alive” and “The Fall Guy.” She also starred in “Falcon Crest,” “Under Suspicion,” “Matlock,” “The Highwayman,” “Hunter,” “Mancuso, FBI” and “The Larry Sanders Show,” according to TMZ.

The famous actress had a total of 37 acting credits to her name and was active as recently as 2022 with a voice role in an indie film. (RELATED: ‘Speed Racer’ Actor Killed In Plane Crash Alongside Daughters: REPORT)

Morgan’s body is reportedly at a funeral home in Florida. Funeral details have yet to be publicly shared.

Friends, family and fans across the globe have paid tribute to the star with touching messages posted to social media.