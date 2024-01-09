Democratic Party Donors Bought ‘Vast Majority’ Of Hunter Biden’s Art, Comer Says

Wealthy Democratic party donors purchased a “vast majority” of Hunter Biden’s art work, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said Tuesday.

Comer released a statement after the committee interviewed Hunter Biden’s art gallerist Georges Bergès and gained new information about who purchased the first son’s paintings. Hunter knew the individuals who purchased roughly 70% of his art, the press release says

(RELATED: House Republicans Release Hunter Biden Contempt Resolutions)

“The vast majority of Hunter Biden’s art has been purchased by Democrat donors, one of whom was appointed by President Biden to a prestigious commission after she purchased Hunter Biden’s art for tens of thousands of dollars shortly after Joe Biden’s inauguration. The White House has a lot of explaining to do about misleading the American people,” Comer said in a press release. (RELATED: Former Burisma Lawyer John Buretta Files Retroactive FARA Disclosure As Biden Impeachment Inquiry Progresses)

Hunter Biden’s friend and financial benefactor Kevin Morris purchased $875,000 worth of his art in January 2023, Bergès told lawmakers. Bergès said Morris only paid a 40% commission on the $875,000 purchase, a deal Hunter Biden and Morris knew the financial implications of.

Berges said he had never conducted a deal like it before. He admitted that Hunter Biden’s name influenced the prices of his art. (RELATED: ‘On Behalf Of The Family’: Hunter Biden’s Uncle Thanked Lawyer Who Allegedly Paid $2 Million Of Hunter’s Taxes)

Comer also accused the White House of misleading the American people on a supposed ethics agreement related to Hunter Biden’s art.

Morris has been identified as the third party donor who paid roughly $2 million of Hunter Biden’s overdue taxes in early 2020, the New York Post reported. Hunter Biden’s failed guilty plea agreement in July 2023 with the Department of Justice (DOJ) did not name the third party who covered Hunter Biden’s tax burden.

In total, Morris has paid an estimated $4.9 million of Hunter Biden’s personal expenses, according to IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler. He is reportedly helping Hunter Biden pay his legal bills and pushing him to mount an aggressive legal fight against his political opponents.

“We have a reason to believe that Kevin Morris was on phone calls with the presidential campaign prior to Joe Biden securing the presidency,” Ziegler testified Dec. 5 before the House Ways and Means Committee.

Democratic donor and Biden-appointee Elizabeth Naftali purchased her first piece of Hunter Biden’s art for $42,000 right after President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Comer said. President Biden appointed Naftali to the U.S. Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad in July 2022. Later that year, she spent $52,000 purchasing more of Hunter Biden’s art, Comer said.

Prior to Joe Biden’s presidency, Bergès failed to convince Naftali to purchase Hunter Biden’s art. The Oversight Committee subpoenaed Bergès and Naftali in November to appear for depositions before committee lawmakers.

Hollywood producer Lanette Phillips introduced Bergès to Hunter Biden. She hosted fundraisers to Joe Biden during his 2020 presidential campaign.