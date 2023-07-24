REPORT: Hunter Biden Sold Art To Democrat Donor Who Joe Biden Appointed To Historical Commission

Hunter Biden apparently sold his artwork to a Democratic party donor who President Joe Biden appointed to a historical commission, Business Insider reported.

Hunter Biden reportedly learned the identity of two individuals who bought his art and one of those buyers was Democratic donor Elizabeth Hirsh Naftali, according to three people directly familiar with Hunter Biden’s own account of his art career who spoke with Insider. (RELATED: Burisma Lobbyists Recommended By Hunter Biden Didn’t Disclose Over $400,000 In Payments, Testimony Shows)

Full story here: Burisma Lobbyists Recommended By Hunter Biden Failed To Disclose Over $400,000 In Payments, Testimony Shows @DailyCaller https://t.co/4SbmCBXD5l — James Lynch (@jameslynch32) July 25, 2023

Naftali is a Los Angeles, California-based real estate investor who has donated $13,414 to Joe Biden’s reelection campaign and $29,700 to the Democratic National Committee this year, Insider reported. Naftali hosted a fundraiser with Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, Deadline previously reported.

Joe Biden appointed Naftali to serve on the U.S. Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad, an agency tasked with protecting historical sites in eastern Europe, in July 2022. A Biden administration official told Insider that Naftali was recommended by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and there was no connection to her art purchases. It is unclear whether Naftali’s appointment took place before or after her reported art purchases.

Hunter Biden sold $875,000 worth of art to a single unknown buyer who Insider could not identify, according to documents from the younger Biden’s art gallery. Sales of Hunter Biden’s art have brought in $1.3 million since he debuted his art at a New York City gallery in 2021, the outlet noted.

A March 2015 email from Hunter Biden’s laptop shows his cousin, Missy Owens, asked whether her mother, Valerie, could receive a presidential appointment, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

“I didn’t know she wanted to do that me [sic] of these. Eric asked for one of these the day after the election in 2008,” Hunter Biden repotedly told Owens, according to the Free Beacon. “You know better than me what are real and interesting appointments. Let’s go through the list with Steve and see what makes sense. I don’t know how much 2016 and nepotism plays into it​.”

Hunter Biden was likely referring to longtime business associate Eric Schwerin, who was appointed to the Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad by President Barack Obama in 2015, the outlet reported.

Hunter Biden also agreed to give some of his art to his love child Navy Joan Roberts as part of a revised child support agreement with her mother, Lunden Roberts. Biden will no longer be paying $20,000 a month to support his four-year-old daughter and she will not be taking on his last name.

Hunter Biden is embroiled in scandals because of testimony from Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblowers about the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) alleged conduct during his criminal investigation. The whistleblowers have testified about the DOJ’s alleged efforts to slow-walk the investigation and let Hunter Biden off the hook for alleged tax violations in Washington, D.C., and California. (RELATED: The Next Step In The Hunter Biden Investigation Is A Biggie. Will House Oversight Take It?)

His alleged foreign business dealings with Ukrainian, Chinese and Romanian associates have also come under fresh scrutiny from the House Oversight Committee and the IRS Whistleblowers.

The White House has said Joe Biden was not involved in any of Hunter Biden’s business dealings. Hunter’s attorneys have said his family was not connected to any of his words or actions.