James Comer Subpoenas Hunter Biden’s Art Buyer, Key Biden Family Business Associates

House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer on Thursday issued subpoenas to Hunter Biden’s former business associates and a Democratic donor who purchased the younger Biden’s artwork.

The Oversight Committee sent subpoenas to former Hunter Biden business partners Eric Schwerin and Meryn Yan, as well as Hunter Biden’s art dealer, George Berges, and his art patron, Elizabeth Naftali, to appear for depositions. The committee on Wednesday subpoenaed Hunter Biden, James Biden and former business associate Rob Walker to appear for depositions. (RELATED: Oversight Committee Subpoenas Biden Family Members, Key Associate To Defend Foreign Business Dealings)

BREAKING

◾️ Eric Schwerin

◾️ Mervyn Yan Hunter’s Art Gallerist

◾️ George Bergès Hunter’s Art Patron & Major Dem Donor

◾️ Elizabeth Naftali In addition, Chairman Comer requested a… — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 9, 2023

“The House Oversight Committee is leaving no stone unturned as we investigate President Joe Biden’s central role in his family’s domestic and international business dealings,” Comer said in a statement.

“Yesterday, the House Oversight Committee delivered subpoenas to the President’s son, Hunter Biden, brother, James Biden, and other Biden family associates connected to the record of evidence obtained by this Committee. A plethora of bank records, texts, emails, and a transcribed interview with Biden family associate Devon Archer all show the Bidens and their business partners sold access to the highest levels of our government, including Joe Biden himself, to the detriment of America’s interests,” he continued.

“Americans across this country have made it clear to President Joe Biden, the Biden family, and their associates that the gig is up. The House Oversight Committee, along with the Committees on Judiciary and Ways and Means, are determined to follow the facts, and deliver the transparency and accountability that the American people demand, deserve, and expect,” Comer said.

ERIC SCHWERIN SUBPOENA:

Eric Schwerin was a close business partner of Hunter Biden’s who kept track of the latter’s expenses and frequently communicated with him about Ukrainian energy firm Burisma, according to documents released by the House Ways and Means Committee in September. (RELATED: Joe Biden’s Office Colluded With Hunter’s Business Associate On Burisma Inquiries, House Oversight Says)

Burisma paid Hunter Biden more than $80,000 per month to sit on its board, according to bank records released in August by the Oversight Committee. The Biden family and its associates brought in more than $24 million from Ukraine, Russia, China, Romania and Kazakhstan, according to a House memo released in September.

Yan was involved with Hudson West III, a joint venture Hunter Biden created in August 2017 alongside a Chinese business associate with CEFC, a defunct Chinese infrastructure company, emails released by the Ways and Means Committee show.

Upon its creation, Hudson West received $5 million from a Chinese firm and Hunter Biden proceeded to wire $400,000 of the funds to his Owasco PC bank account. Next, he sent James Biden and Sara Biden’s business account $150,000 and the pair proceeded to put $50,000 of the funds into their personal account.

We've followed the money and identified how Joe Biden received $40,000 in laundered China money.

@RepJamesComer lays out the money trail. 👇 pic.twitter.com/lH69OUOHid — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 1, 2023

Sara Biden wrote a $40,000 check to Joe Biden in September 2017 after the funds were transferred, according to bank records released Nov. 1 by the Oversight Committee. Comer also shared a video on X outlining how the $40,000 originated from China and ended up in Joe Biden’s bank account.

James Biden sent his brother Joe Biden a separate $200,000 payment in March 2018 on the day he received the funds from distressed healthcare firm Americore. He promised the firm the Biden name could “open doors” and pledged to secure a Middle East investment, bankruptcy court filings show.

The checks written out to Joe Biden were both classified as loan repayments. The White House has defended the payments as loan repayments from Joe Biden’s brother. Comer wrote a letter in October demanding financial records of the loans and said his bank records did not indicate Joe Biden loaned his brother money. The White House responded by refusing to disclose the records and accusing Comer of lying about their contents.

Naftali was first identified as one of Hunter Biden’s art buyers in July by Insider, citing three sources directly familiar with the younger Biden’s art career. Hunter Biden sold his art at Berges’ New York City gallery for more than $1.3 million, and a single unidentified buyer purchased $875,000 worth of art, according to documents obtained by Insider.

The Oversight Committee wrote a letter in July to Naftali requesting documents related to her art purchase after Insider’s report. Naftali is a Los Angeles-area real estate investor who President Biden appointed to the Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad in July 2022.

She previously donated to Biden’s presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee, Insider reported. Naftali also hosted a fundraiser with Kamala Harris ahead of the 2022 midterms, according to Deadline.

The Oversight Committee is also requesting interviews from Americore bankruptcy trustee Carol Fox, former James Biden business associate Joey Langston, longtime Biden donor John Hynansky and convicted fraudster Jason Galanis, a former business partner of Hunter Biden’s ex-business associate Devon Archer.

Archer, a former Burisma board member, testified before the Oversight Committee in July and recalled Joe Biden spoke with his son’s business associates on more than 20 occasions. Archer further testified about a spring 2014 dinner with Russian oligarch Elena Baturina and a spring 2015 dinner with Burisma executive Vadim Pozharskyi.

The Oversight Committee subpoenaed Hunter and James Biden’s personal and business bank records in September.

Henry Rodgers contributed to this report.