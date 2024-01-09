Melania Trump Announces Passing Of Her Mother

Former First Lady Melania Trump announced Tuesday her mother passed away following an undisclosed illness.

Melania, who has been notably absent from the public eye in recent weeks, shared the heartbreaking news on Twitter.

“It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija,” Melania tweeted. “Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy.” (RELATED: ‘Missing’ Melania Flyers Turn Up At Trump-Attended Event)

Former President Donald Trump told guests at his Mar-a-Lago New Years event Melania had been absent from the public eye to be with her mother in the hospital.

“Her mother, Amalija, is very ill. But hopefully she’ll be recovering,” Trump told the crowd. Trump said his mother-in-law was receiving care at a Miami hospital.

“It’s a tough one, a very tough one,” Trump added.

Melania was notably absent from the Trump family Christmas card, instead choosing to spend time with her mother, Page Six reported, citing a source close to the First Lady.

Melania was recently seen at a naturalization ceremony Dec. 15 at the National Archives where she congratulated new American citizens. Melania is reportedly gearing to step up her public appearances in 2024 amidst her husband’s re-election bid.