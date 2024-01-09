Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant Out For The Rest Of The Season After Undergoing Shoulder Surgery

Damn, Ja … damn.

Ja Morant, who is the superstar point guard for the Memphis Grizzlies, is out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder, according to a Monday night announcement from the franchise.

During a training session Saturday, Morant suffered a subluxation of his right shoulder, which resulted in him missing the Grizzlies‘ road victory against the Phoenix Suns. Morant’s MRI revealed that he had an underlying labral tear, requiring him to get surgery in order to repair it, the Grizzlies said. (RELATED: ‘Decision 2.0’: Miami Heat Already Scouting Bronny James, Which Could Trigger LeBron Returning To South Beach)

It’s expected that Morant will be fully recovered and 100% healthy for the beginning of the 2024-25 season, per the Grizzlies.

With Morant in the rotation, Memphis racked up a 6-3 record, which matched the team’s win total while the 24-year-old was suspended for 25 games to start the campaign. His suspension stemmed from conduct detrimental to the league after he was waving around a gun while on Instagram Live. Morant was suspended for eight games last season following a similar case.

I hate this for Ja.

Yeah, he’s had his issues with guns and strip clubs, among other things, but it looked like my man was getting his ish together and just focusing on ball. I mean, hell, he’s been lighting it up this season — 25.1 points-per-game (47.1 FG%), 8.1 assists and 5.6 rebounds.

I was even thinking about it just recently how it’s been incredible to witness everybody crapping on Ja just for him to crap on everybody via his play on the court. And I was rooting for him, I was happy for the guy.

And then this. Just brutal, man.