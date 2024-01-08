‘Decision 2.0’: Miami Heat Already Scouting Bronny James, Which Could Trigger LeBron To Make A Return To South Beach

What a dream situation as a Miami Heat fan.

The four years that LeBron James spent with the Miami Heat were historic — four consecutive trips to the NBA Finals, two NBA championships (that were back-to-back), it was a magical time as a son of the city. Well, it appears that another James could potentially be a member of the Heat in the near future: Bronny James.

Although he's in the middle of his freshman season at USC, Miami is already going to Trojans games to scout Bronny and are also keeping notes on him, according to NBA insider Brian Windhorst.

Playing just a total of six games so far for USC, Bronny has tallied a stat line of 7.5 points-per-game (hitting 50% of his shots), 2.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals. He’s also at the 31.6% mark from behind the three-point line. Only playing an average of 16.8 minutes-per-game, Bronny also hasn’t started yet for the Trojans, so his numbers are certainly interesting … and something I wouldn’t mind seeing progress with my Miami Heat.

WATCH:

Brian Windhorst says that if you’re a good player in LA, the Heat will find you: “This guy that I know … sent me a video of Bronny [James] warming up, and right behind him in the first row taking notes is Adam Simon. The Heat are out there doing it.”https://t.co/n4Jb4KCHQV pic.twitter.com/4hbMXn7w5K — Locked On Heat (@LockedOnHeat) January 5, 2024

The Miami Heat are already scouting Bronny James. Are we in for ‘The Decision 2.0’? 👀 (via @WindhorstESPN) pic.twitter.com/6ytpLj6uNs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 8, 2024

After these glorious four years…

I’d take Bronny James in a heartbeat, because it could also mean the return of LeBron James to the Miami Heat.

He’s publicly said on multiple occasions that he wants to play with his son in the league, and if Miami lands Bronny and has him locked up for seven years (rookie contract), that completely opens up the possibility of “The King” returning to his old throne in the Trey. And wouldn’t that be a beautiful thing.

As a Heat fan, I’d welcome him back to the city with open arms. And we should totally have another “so Miami” party:

LeBron, Bronny … hope to see you boys in the 305 soon.