‘Sexy Beast’ Is Going To Reinvent The Crime Drama For 2024

The trailer for “Sexy Beast” dropped from Paramount+, Tuesday, and it looks like it’ll be the crime series of the year.

Step aside ya’ stiff upper lips of “The Crown” and “Downton Abbey,” British entertainment is getting a makeover for 2024. “Sexy Beast” looks like it’ll combine all the best parts of “Peaky Blinders,” “Snatch” and bits of “This Is England,” in the prequel series to the iconic 2000 gangster movie of the same title. And we can’t wait!

The trailer weaves a narrative through the relationship of Gal (James McArdle, originally played by Ray Winston) and Don’s (Emun Elliot, originally Ben Kingsley) destructive partnership as they are enveloped by London’s gritty 1990s crime world. All of this happens as Gal is developing his relationship with DeeDee (Sarah Greene, originally Amanda Redman) which threatens the whole thing, Deadline describes.

Paramount+ is certainly keeping with the success of Taylor Sheridan shows, and managed to bring in a whole host of A-list British actors for the series. Other stars include Julian Rhind-Tutt, Paul Kaye, Tamsin Greig and Stephen Moyer. (RELATED: Just When You Thought Things Would Calm Down In 2024, The Trailer For A Mickey Mouse Horror Movie Just Dropped)

The series was filmed in Liverpool, and produced by AC Chapter One and Anonymous Content. The first episode drops on Paramount+ on Jan. 25, and you can absolutely guarantee I’ll be watching and reviewing.