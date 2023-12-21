Everything You Need To Know About ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan’s Utterly Insane 2024 Show Roster

“Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan just wrapped up his biggest year in television, and 2024 looks like it’ll be even bigger!

Even though we didn’t get the second half of “Yellowstone” season five in 2023, that doesn’t mean it wasn’t a huge year for Sheridan and his teams at 101 Studios, Paramount+ and those involved with his purchase of a $320 million Texas ranch. We saw a fresh new prequel, “1923,” as well as “Tulsa King” and “Special Ops: Lioness,” and Sheridan was heavily involved in “Lawmen: Bass Reeves.” So, what can we expect from the King Of Television in 2024?

Yellowstone — Season Five, Part 11

Okay, so this is more of a prayer than a guarantee. After a year defined by in-fighting between Sheridan and his leading men, Kevin Costner and Cole Hauser, I’ll be really impressed if they can put all their egos aside and film just a few more episodes to wrap up this iconic series. We’re supposed to see at least five or six episodes, but who knows who will star in them, or what fate will befall the Dutton-Yellowstone Ranch.

Tulsa King —Season Two

My personal favorite from Sheridan in 2023 was “Tulsa King,” the broody gangster comedy of errors starring Sylvester Stallone and a whole host of other epic actors. If you haven’t seen this series yet, catch up soon, as the second season is heading our way in the near future!

Land Man — Premiere

“Land Man” is a new project from Sheridan, which will paint a picture of the oil and gas industry in West Texas in a way I’m sure no one has done before. The series will be led by Billy Bob Thornton, who plays a crisis manager navigating the complex sociological landscape of the region and industry. Even without knowing much more, you know the dialogue and script of this series is going to be incredible.

Also, I once had a full conversation with Billy Bob Thornton outside of a shop and had no idea who he was, but he was very nice about it, so let’s hope this series is as good as he is surprisingly tall. (RELATED: Are You A Real-Life Roughneck? ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Wants You For His Next Show)

2024 — Premiere

As “Yellowstone” draws to a close, its first non-prequel spin-off will launch, potentially featuring Matthew McConaughey in the leading role. There is basically no information on this series, other than Sheridan and 101 Studios’ head David Glasser want the series to be released almost as soon as “Yellowstone” concludes. And there are even rumors that much of the original cast from “Yellowstone” will join the spin-off!

6666 — Premiere

One of “Yellowstone’s” most beloved characters, Jimmy, played by Jefferson White, deserves his own series based at the ranch where he found his wife, fell in love and became the real cowboy John Dutton didn’t have a hope of helping him become. The show is already well into development, according to IMDB, so hopefully we won’t have to wait much longer. (RELATED: Some Of Your Favorite Shows Aren’t Returning In 2024. Here’s What You Need To Know)

1944 — Maybe?

Like with “2024,” the creative direction of “1944” is being kept very close to Sheridan’s chest. My gut tells me this next “Yellowstone” prequel will feature a completely unique cast, probably led by a slew of A-listers. I would personally love to see Keanu Reeves alongside Nicole Kidman — mostly because I’ve never seen Keanu in a historical piece, and everything Kidman touches turns to gold, so, why not? Kidman is also well into the Sheridan Universe thanks to her role in “Special Ops: Lioness.”

The show isn’t in pre-production yet, at least according to IMDB, so I guess we’ll have to wait and see.

Fast — Premiere

Described as a story focused on “a former U.S. special forces officer is recruited by the government’s Drug Enforcement Agency to lead a take down [of] drug dealers who are protected by the CIA,” on IMDB, this project is still in pre-production. As soon as we know more, we’ll let you know!

1923? Special Ops? Lawmen?

While many outlets claim we’re getting a second season of “1923,” there isn’t any real evidence to back this up. One of the show’s cast members, Brandon Sklenar, claimed there would be a second season quite some time ago, but since he’s just an actor there’s no way he’d be able to confirm this for sure. Instead, it’s most likely “1944” will carry on from “1923,” in the same way “1923” carried the story from “1883.”

Similarly, the “Fast” series could just be a new “Special Ops.” And there’s no official update on what the next series of “Lawmen” will be, and whether it’ll continue the story of “Bass Reeves,” which I personally hope it does!