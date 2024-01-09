Joy Behar Snaps At Sunny Hostin As She Warns Biden Could Suffer Over Response To Israel-Hamas War

“The View” co-host Joy Behar snapped at her fellow co-host Sunny Hostin as she pointed out President Joe Biden’s low approval over his response to the Israel-Hamas War.

Hostin pointed to the “stark divide among young voters” regarding Biden’s support for Israel and silence on repeated calls for a ceasefire. Many young Democratic voters have threatened to withhold their support for the president due to his response to the war, spelling trouble for Biden in the 2024 presidential election.

Behar grew noticeably frustrated at Hostin for pointing out the anger and frustration toward Biden.

“One of the things is there’s this stark divide among young voters on the Israel-Hamas war and the voting block who really supported Biden in 2020 over climate change says that the war in Gaza is an environmental justice issue and they’re gonna abandon Biden over it,” Hostin said.

“I don’t believe that,” Behar interrupted.

“I don’t believe that, either,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said.

“These are just stats,” Hostin said. “The other thing is, voters broadly disapprove, 57%, of the way Biden is handling this bloody, bloody war,” Hostin continued. (RELATED: ‘Don’t Give Me That!’: Chris Christie Pushes Back As ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Gang Up On Him)

“By next year it’ll be over and we’ll move on to something else,” Behar scoffed.

Hostin said this divide is a “generational issue,” as about three-quarters of voters between the ages 18 and 29 disapprove of the Biden administration’s handling of the war.

“I know, but are they gonna vote for Trump, who’s gonna take away their abortion rights and their voting rights?” Behar interrupted as Hostin attempted to finish her sentence.

Hostin added that these frustrated voters may not show up to the polls during the 2024 presidential election over this stark disapproval.

Democratic voters are about evenly split on Biden’s handling of the war, with 50% saying they approved while 46% disapproved, according to a poll conducted by the Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Staffers with Biden’s re-election campaign and those in his administration have grown divided over the issue, with many urging the president to support a ceasefire.