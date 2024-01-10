Connor Bedard Might Have Just Blown His Chance At The Calder Trophy Due To Jaw Surgery Having Him Out For 6-8 Weeks

Damn, Connor … I feel for you, kid.

Connor Bedard, who is the superstar rookie forward for the Chicago Blackhawks, underwent surgery Monday on his fractured jaw, according to a Wednesday morning announcement from the franchise. Bedard is expected to be out for 6-8 weeks.

As a result, Bedard will be out for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game that takes place Feb.3, while the Blackhawks will need to look for a replacement — at the moment, that’s looking like Jason Dickinson. What makes missing the ASG even worse for Bedard is that it would’ve been history-making, as Bedard would have been the youngest NHL player ever to play in the prestigious contest. (RELATED: United States Lands IIHF World Junior Championship Gold Medal After Dominating 6-2 Win Over Sweden)

Bedard was originally injured in the Jan. 5 game against the New Jersey Devils, when he was blasted by defenseman Brendan Smith in the first period. Afterwards, he was seen going to the locker room while holding his jaw. He did not make a return to the game.

Playing in 39 games this season, Bedard leads the NHL’s rookie class with 15 goals, 18 assists and 33 points. He’s currently the front-runner for the Calder Trophy, however, that could be jeopardized with the injury.

MEDICAL UPDATE: Connor Bedard underwent successful surgery to repair his fractured jaw. We expect him to be out of the lineup for approximately 6-8 weeks. pic.twitter.com/LotxSADHgA — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 10, 2024

Quite frankly, it’s been a weird ass season for Connor Bedard.

He had the whole situation earlier in the season when rumors were spreading around about former teammate Corey Perry sleeping with his mom (that turned out to be false), and now here he is having to deal with a major injury that will probably cost him the Calder (the NHL’s Rookie of the Year if you didn’t know).

Just rough, man. The kid has been absolutely killin’ it. But that’s hockey for ya.