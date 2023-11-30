Corey Perry Apologizes To Chicago Blackhawks After Termination, Denies Banging Teammate’s Mom: REPORT

And there it is … clarity.

NHL player Corey Perry has issued an apology for his “inappropriate and wrong” behavior that resulted in the Chicago Blackhawks terminating his contract on Tuesday.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to the entire Chicago Blackhawks organization, including ownership, management, coaches, trainers, employees, and my teammates. I would also like to apologize to my fans and my family. I feel embarrassed, and I have let you all down,” said Perry in a statement that was released to the press Thursday. (RELATED: Chicago Blackhawks Rip Up Corey Perry’s Contract Because Of ‘Unacceptable’ Behavior: REPORT)

The 38-year-old Perry was put on unconditional waivers Tuesday with the plan of terminating his deal. The Chicago franchise labeled Perry’s behavior as “unacceptable” and said he had violated his contract as well as organizational policies “intended to promote professional and safe work environments.”

“I have started working with experts in the mental health and substance abuse fields to discuss my struggles with alcohol, and I will take whatever steps necessary to ensure this never happens again. I hope to regain the trust and respect of everyone who has believed in me throughout my career,” said Perry, who is now listed as an unrestricted free agent.

Perry’s statement also mentioned “speculation and rumors” stemming from his (unspecified) actions, though he insisted that “in no way did this situation involve any of my teammates or their families.”

Corey Perry has released a statement pic.twitter.com/QOH9q48bem — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 30, 2023

So wait … Corey Perry DIDN’T sleep with Connor Bedard‘s mom?

If you don’t know what I’m referring to, watch this:

Here’s everything you need to know about Corey Perry and Connor Bedard’s mom (and why Bedard’s scoring a goal tonight) pic.twitter.com/uKnWWa49Ts — Jack Parodi (@jack_parodi) November 28, 2023

Either way, he’s still gonna have to deal with those rumors, and that’s just rough.