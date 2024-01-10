We Somehow Missed Iconic Actor Dan Aykroyd’s ‘Spectacular’ UFO Stories

Actor Dan Aykroyd told Fox News he saw a “spectacular” UFO once, describing the event during an interview Tuesday.

Aykroyd is best known as one of the world’s most beloved comedic actors despite being against “offensive” jokes. I only know him for his role in the “Ghostbusters” movies, personally (I’m foreign). But he’s pretty sure those weren’t ghosts he saw in the skies above Canada and the U.S. in early 2023.

“The most spectacular one that I saw was about 50 feet away from me on the 23rd floor of a hotel in Montreal,” Aykroyd told Fox News in a clip shared on Twitter. “There were no lights at all. It was just a big gray object. It looked like a Macy’s Day Parade balloon; it was no balloon.”

Dan Aykroyd describes his UFO sighting in Montreal on Fox News this morning. "There was this big gray object, 100 feet long, 50 feet high… It just sat there and we got a good look at it… It was not any kind of aircraft." "I know what I saw."

Aykroyd was in Montreal in February when he saw the 100-foot-long, 50-foot-high UFO. He was with a female friend in the hotel room at the time, and she apparently looked up and said “what’s that?” as the object flew past the window. The underside of the object apparently had a grape-like structure underneath it, and it just sat there for about a minute and a half before disappearing over the St. Lawrence River.

Aykroyd said it was a “vivid” sighting. (RELATED: A ‘Classified’ Congressional UFO Briefing Is Kicking Off 2024. Here’s Why It’s Suspicious)

On a surface level, Aykroyd sounds like every other UFO stooge who comes forward with a story despite having zero evidence to back it up. But a quick search revealed the U.S. did shoot down an unidentified cylindrical object flying over Canada in early February. Could this be the thing Aykroyd and his friend saw?