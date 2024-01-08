Blink-182 Frontman Tom DeLonge’s Resurfaced UFO Comments Might Spell ‘Bad News’ In 2024

A resurfaced set of statements from Blink-182 frontman Tom DeLonge on the threat of aliens may have you worried as we head into 2024.

DeLonge took to social media around a year ago and went off on those people who (a) don’t believe aliens, unidentified flying objects/aerial phenomenon (UFO/UAPs) are real, and (b) do believe, and think aliens are our friends, according to a series of Reddit posts.

“The UFO phenomenon is interested in the bad things and it brings along a lot of bad things. It’s not because we’re gonna come out and say ‘UFOs are real.’ Well guess what? UFOs are bad news. Deal with it, they just are. The UFO phenomenon has a hive mind. These creatures, they potentially don’t have souls, they’re like clones. And they worship their own technology to some degree,” DeLonge said at the time.

If you feel like DeLonge’s statements are familiar, it’s because you’ve heard them before from countless others spewing the same unverified, totally unjustified claims. DeLonge’s rhetoric is part of the normalized misinformation campaign about UFOs, led largely by “former” intelligence officers at the To The Stars Academy.

“You have shows like ‘Ancient Aliens,’ and every other thing out there that’s coming up with this bizzare ideas that aliens built everything and now people are for lack of a better term worshipping aliens. Aliens built everything, aliens made us, aliens are the Gods, aliens this, aliens that. And I said, ‘That’s what happens when there’s a vacuum.’ And it got filled with something that is no good. So we’re gonna come out of this thinking that aliens are good, and they’re not. At least this one specific race I’m talking about.” (RELATED: The New UFO Disclosure Legislation Doesn’t Go Nearly Far Enough)

We reported just days ago that UFOs and aliens would be part of a major distraction tactic within America media in 2024. So far, the results of this year prove our hypothesis correct. While we hear nonstop about a secret congressional meeting to discuss the UFO threat, and see videos suddenly go viral of UFOs flying by Air Force One months after this incident was alleged to happen, I can’t help but roll my eyes.

If 2024 is going to be another year of celebrities, “scientists,” and politicians trying to convince us disclosure of the truth about UFOs is imminent, then I guess we’re along for the ride. But until that physical evidence shows up, don’t believe a word these people say, dear reader.